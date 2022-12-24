Eagles at Cowboys: Free Live Stream NFL Online, Channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles will head south for the weekend to take on the NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys tonight. The Eagles were originally favored to win this game by Vegas, but that has since flipped due to the uncertainty surrounding their quarterback situation. The Eagles are still only a one-loss team at 13-1 on the season. They are on top of the NFC East and the NFC altogether. With Jalen Hurts out this week, Gardner Minshew will suit up as Philadelphia’s starting quarterback. However, Dallas Goedert was activated from the injured reserve this week as well. Minshew will also have AJ Brown and Miles Sanders at his disposal as well.

How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys Today:

Game Date: December 24, 2022

Game Time: 4:25 pm ET

TV: FOX (WTVT – Tampa Bay, FL)

Live stream the Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Cowboys are 10-4 and the No. 2 team in the NFC East. Since Dak Prescott’s return, he has thrown for 2,103 yards and 17 touchdowns. Surprisingly, Tony Pollard leads the team in rushing this season.

CeeDee Lamb has also proven his worth with 1,087 yards on 81 receptions. If Minshew can avoid Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs, the Eagles should walk away with another win.

Regional restrictions may apply.