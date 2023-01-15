Eagles Assistants Are Coveted Around the NFL

The Barbarians are at the gate when it comes to the Eagles’ coaching staff.

While top-seeded Philadelphia is idle from a playing perspective this week, the coaching staff that has helped guide a 14-3 team (14-1 with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts), is in danger of being picked apart.

The high-profile candidacies of the coordinators are just the tip of the iceberg.

Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen Interviewed virtually with Houston on Friday and followed that up with meetings with Indianapolis and Carolina on Saturday.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button