Eagles aim to stay on top of NFC in Pivotal game against Giants

PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 04: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on from under center against the Tennessee Titans at Lincoln Financial Field on December 4, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles have a strong chance of being the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but not if the New York Giants have anything to say about it. The Eagles and Giants square off in Week 14 for the first of their two matchups this season.

The Giants may not have a chance at taking the division away from the Eagles, but New York can prevent Philadelphia from grabbing the No. 1 seed The Minnesota Vikings sit a game back for the top seed, although they are actually the underdog against the 5-7 Detroit Lions in Week 14.

The Dallas Cowboys, who take on the Houston Texans in Week 14, sit at 9-3, and still have a shot at the NFC East. The Cowboys and Eagles play in Week 16 and that game could have huge implications, especially if the Giants can pull off an upset in Week 14.

Elsewhere, the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens will look to pick up a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. And the Cleveland Browns will look for a huge win against the division rival Cincinnati Bengals.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the biggest news, updates, scores and injuries from the early slate of NFL games in Week 14.