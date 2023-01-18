Each NFL playoff team’s chances to win Championship games and Super Bowl

The AFC Champion is likely to be decided in an NFC team’s stadium, and the Eagles and 49ers could be a pick ’em if they meet for the NFC Championship.

Those are the indications of The Athletic‘s NFL playoff probability model run by Austin Mock Entering this weekend’s Divisional round. The model favors the Chiefs and Bills to meet in the AFC Championship Game in Atlanta and gives the Eagles and 49ers an almost even chance to reach the Super Bowl should they meet in Philadelphia on Jan. 29.

The following is a breakdown, by conference, of each team’s chances to win its conference Championship and the Super Bowl based on the model’s projection.

AFC playoff projection Team Win conference Win the Super Bowl 41.6 percent 22.0 percent 36.1 percent 18.1 percent 14.5 percent 6.9 percent 7.8 percent 3.5 percent

NFC playoff projection Team Win conference Win the Super Bowl 35.1 percent 17.5 percent 33.1 percent 16.8 percent 20.3 percent 10.2 percent 11.5 percent 5.0 percent

And a breakdown of the entire playoff field:

Full field projection Team Win conference Win the Super Bowl 41.6 percent 22.0 percent 36.1 percent 18.1 percent 35.1 percent 17.5 percent 33.1 percent 16.8 percent 20.3 percent 10.2 percent 14.5 percent 6.9 percent 11.5 percent 5.0 percent 7.8 percent 3.5 percent

