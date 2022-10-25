EAC Fine Arts Division presents art exhibition and lecture by alumnus Terrill Goseyun

THATCHER, Ariz. — Eastern Arizona College’s Fine Arts Division is pleased to present “Portraits of Culture: Apache Dignity, Elegance, & Beauty” by EAC alumnus Terrill Goseyun. The exhibition will appear Nov. 1 – 17 at EAC’s Activities Center. Goseyun will also present an exhibition lecture on Nov. 10 at 11 am at EAC’s Lee Little Theater.

Goseyun is a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe. His art is influenced by his grandfather and great grandfather – master Apache violin makers – who passed down their love, talent, and respect for the beauty of Apache culture. A left-hander, Goseyun works in a slow, meticulous, and detailed style to create photo-realistic portraits of family and friends.

“In pencil, I try to capture the dignity, elegance and beauty of my Apache culture,” said Goseyun. “A culture that one has to live and Breathe to be accurately interpreted in a two-dimensional form.”

Goseyun’s art has earned top honors at the Santa Fe Indian Market, including the prestigious Fellowship Award Sponsored by the Southwest Association of Indian Arts. His Accolades include five best of show Awards and the best of division and Judges choice award at the Heard Museum Indian Fair and Market. He also received the Arizona Folk Arts Master Artists Apprenticeship Award from the Arizona Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Goseyun is a member of the Western Artists of America, a select group of professional western artists. He currently gives presentations to various groups on Apache history and culture. Goseyun’s large-scale Originals are sought after by private, public, and corporate collectors throughout the United States. His art is on display at the Booth Western Art Museum in Cartersville, Ga., and the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture in Santa Fe, NM. His limited-edition prints have also found homes in various European countries.

