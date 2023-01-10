EA Sports will remove CPR touchdown celebrations from Madden NFL 23 after the Damar Hamlin incident

Following Damar Hamlin’s life-threatening injury in Week 17, EA Sports will be removing its CPR touchdown Celebration from Madden NFL 23. In the game, players can lay down on the ground after scoring a touchdown while their teammates come over and fake CPR to revive them. EA Sports said that the Celebration will be removed from the game relatively soon.

“EA Sports is taking steps to remove the Celebration from Madden NFL 23 via an update in the coming days,” an EA Sports spokesperson told CBS Sports.

During Monday Night Football on Jan. 2, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Emergency personnel had to perform CPR on Hamlin in order to stabilize him for transport to the hospital.

Hamlin has since been released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and has been transported to a Buffalo-area hospital to continue recovering from the event.

While EA Sports will be eliminating CPR Celebrations from its games, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith participated in one after sacking the Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in Sunday’s game.

On Monday, Highsmith was apologetic when asked about the Celebration and said he would never try to make light of such a serious situation.

“I just don’t want people to think of me that way and think I was doing anything [intentional],” Highsmith said, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Because I would never, ever, ever, ever want to do that intentionally, and I never ever would do that.”