Dynasty Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Tiers: Highlighting potential trade targets for contenders

While some people prefer to organize their tiers by archetypes, and I certainly see the appeal of that, one of my favorite parts of organizing them solely by Dynasty value is that it makes it easier to find potential trade partners.

That’s because you end up with tiers like Tier 3, with Cooper Kupp, Chris Olave, Tyreek Hill, and Drake London in the same tier. Or Tier 4, with Jerry Jeudy who will be 24 when the 2023 season starts and Davante Adams, who will be 31. I think we all expect Kupp, Hill, and Adams to be far superior in 2023. I’d guess we’d also agree that Olave, London, and Jeudy will be more valuable in three years. That may not make for a perfect trade match, but it’s a good starting place.

Of course, doing it this way also leads to some curiosities and no tier is more curious than Tier 8. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson is one thing. And Keenan Allen with them seems awfully suspect until you realize he’ll turn 31 in April. But Calvin Ridley and Kadarius Toney maybe two of the most high-upside, low-floor players in all of Fantasy Football, regardless of position.

Ridley showed us 20-ppg potential in Atlanta and could have a very bright future with Trevor Lawrence in Doug Pederson’s offense. But he’s also already 28 years old and by the time he plays football again, he’ll be more than 22 months removed from his last football game. We just saw how bad Deshaun Watson looked after a long layover.

Toney hasn’t shown the potential over a full season, but in brief splashes, he’s shown as much as anyone. And he’s just 24 years old and tied to Patrick Mahomes for at least the next two seasons. Of course, the problem with Toney is that two years he’s struggled to earn more than a 50% snap share or stay healthy.

Either Ridley or Toney could be a league winner in the 2023 redraft. They could make their current Dynasty tiering look Silly by September. Or, by this time next year, they may not make the top 10 tiers. Much like Smith-Schuster, Johnson, and Allen.

Here are my updated Dynasty wide receiver tiers: