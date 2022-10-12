Dynasty Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Amari Cooper and Tyler Lockett emerge as win-now Buys

Amari Cooper and Tyler Lockett were mostly written off in the preseason due to projected poor quarterback play. Considering their age, that caused a pretty significant drop in the Dynasty rankings. If you’re a 28 or 29-year-old receiver and aren’t a great redraft option, there’s generally not much of a market for you in Dynasty.

But after five weeks, Geno Smith and Jacoby Brissett have been better than projected and Lockett ranks as WR7 on the season while Cooper checks in as WR18. This creates both a perfect buying situation for contenders and a final off-ramp for Rebuilders who need to unload vets. A 2023-second round pick or an equivalent player seems like a fair deal for both parties.

One other thing Lockett and Cooper share is that they profile as boom-or-bust options rest of the season, just as they’ve been for most of their careers. For a contending team adding them as a WR3 or flex, that’s a feature not a bug. Players like this are exactly the type that can put you over the top with a Monster week and their poor weeks shouldn’t hurt as much when you have a lineup’s worth of starters around them.

If I had to choose one, it would be Cooper, because he’s a year younger and in theory could have a full year next year with Deshaun Watson. At the very least, I’m hoping Watson’s return late in the year will help Cooper’s floor and ceiling.