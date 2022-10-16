Dynamos win national division one handball league

Bendel Dynamos of Edo State has won the 2022 National Division One Handball League in the male category in a competition staged in Benin City.

Dynamos defeated Idah Pillars 33-22 to win the league which comprised five teams.

The Edo representative won all four matches to garner a maximum of 12 points, edging the Correctional Boys of Abuja and Delta Force of Asaba to second and third positions respectively.

Bayelsa Queens came top in the female category, with Delta Queens and Abia Valiants taking the second and third spots respectively in a group comprising four teams.

Sam Ochenyo, president of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), who expressed delight at the event, said: “The Revolution being witnessed in the handball Federation is on the upscale and we are determined to sustain the momentum.”

Blessing Peter, Captain of the victorious Bendel Dynamos, said his mates were motivated for success and didn’t stop at anything.

“We set out a target and I think it’s just as well that we achieved it in the end,” he said.

Handball in Nigeria had been moribund until 2019 when the Ochenyo board came into power and established a firm foundation that has yielded positive results so far.