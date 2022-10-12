Dynamos, Correction Boys win big

Hosts Bendel Dynamos defeated Confluence Kings 24-14 on the second day of the National Division One Handball League in Benin, Edo State, to begin their quest for a place in the elite division.

Uyigue Enomwen propelled his side to a comfortable win over Confluence Kings, while the home fans played their part in an entertaining game.

In another game in the men’s category, Delta Force were no match for Correction Boys, despite an MVP performance from Obaro Ughojo, as they were beaten 22-15.

In the only match in the Women’s category, star player Nesto Abigail could not save Mindscope Academy as they lost 27-21 to a Vera John-led Bayelsa Queens.

Match-Day three games will see Dynamos and Correction Boys face off in what promises to be an exciting tie in the men’s category, while new entrant Idah Pillars battle Delta Force.

In the Women’s category, Abia Valliants have a chance of starting on a good note in their quest to get back to the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League, as they tackle Mindscope Academy.