Dynamos, Bayelsa crowned handball Champions

Bendel Dynamos and Bayelsa Queens were crowned Champions of the National Division One Handball League, which ended on Saturday in Benin City, Edo State.

Hosts Dynamos topped the log in the men’s category, as they easily defeated Idah Pillars 33-20 to also confirm their promotion to the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League and lift the Champions Trophy in front of their home fans.

Correction Boys are also back to the Premier League after they defeated Confluence Kings 33-20. The result took them to second position in the men’s category.

In the Women’s category, Bayelsa Queens, after winning all their matches, were crowned Champions and gained promotion to the Premier League. Delta Force upstaged Abia Valiant to the second promotion ticket by beating MindScope Academy 28-19.

Abia Valiant and Delta Force came third in the women’s and men’s categories respectively.

In the individual award, Uyigue Enomwen (Dynamos) and Otodo Elizabeth (Bayelsa Queens) were adjudged the best goalkeepers in the men and women’s category, while Most Valuable Player award Aminu Mohammed (Correction Boys) and Vera John (Bayelsa Queens).

Aminu Mohammed of Correction Boys with 30 goals and Vera John of Bayelsa Queens with 28 goals were the highest goal scorers, the best-behaved teams award went to Idah Pillars and Mindscope Academy.