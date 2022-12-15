Dynamic duo of Buchanan and Shelby leading North girls basketball

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) – The North girls basketball team is off to a solid start to the 2022-23 season.

Currently sitting with a 6-2 record, the Huskies have some impressive wins so far with triumphs over Lawrence North (ranked No. 15 in Class 4A), Heritage Hills, Reitz and Vincennes Rivet (ranked No. 9 in Class 1A).

With only three seniors, North has a pretty young team, but two of those Seniors are Jalyn Shelby, who signed to continue her education and basketball career with Kentucky State, and Amiyah Buchanan, who signed with Southeast Missouri State.

North head Coach Tyler Choate has relied heavily on the duo to lead the younger players on and off the court.

“Jalyn’s a four-year player for us – a three-year starter – and Amiyah was first-team all-conference last year, so we rely on them a lot on both ends of the floor, and they’re doing a great job for us,” Choate said. “God gave them a lot of natural ability, and their willingness to learn has allowed them to improve upon that. We have a couple of sophomores who start for us, and it’s just inexperience. We had a lot of Seniors last year that played, so there’s growing pain.”

“We have team chemistry, but I feel like in the beginning, when we like got down in a game, we played ‘me’ ball, instead of ‘we’ ball,” Buchanan said. “Since our last game on Monday, when we played Vincennes Rivet, we learned how to come together in the game and not get so frazzled, and that’s what we really want to hone in on.”

The Huskies are next in action on Thursday night when they host Harrison at 7 pm

