‘Dynamic’ Beretich Sparks Pickerington Central

Reflecting on the Pickerington Central girls volleyball team’s pursuit of a third consecutive OCC-Buckeye Division Championship and first Division I district title since 1994, senior Emma Beretich thinks instead of the big picture.

“It’s very exciting. I’ve been (in the program) since the seventh grade, so I’ve seen how far this class especially has come,” said Beretich, a four-year starter at middle blocker. “We were a solid team (even in junior high at Ridgeview) but right now, we have our highest potential. We come together well as a group. We’ve been together on varsity for around three years, most of this team, so that really helps.”

Beretich has been a mainstay in the front row for two consecutive winning seasons and a strong start to the third. The 6-foot-2 West Virginia commit totaled 297 kills, 115 blocks and 46 aces the past two seasons, and through seven matches this year had 68 kills and nine aces to help Central to records of 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the OCC-Buckeye before playing Newark on Sept. 27.

