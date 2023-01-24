Dylan Windler Is Expected To Play During The 2022-23 Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers are finally getting healthy. Ricky Rubio made his long-awaited return a week and a half ago and Dean Wade has finally returned from his shoulder sprain.

Only one member remains on the injury report though and that is Dylan Windler.

Unfortunately, we still haven’t seen Windler on the floor this season and there still isn’t a timetable for his return. But there is some good news, kinda.

Cavaliers head coach JB Bickerstaff does think that Windler will see action at some point this season. This is some great news for Windler and his fans. However, when this return will take place and how much playing time he’ll actually get is still uncertain.

There’s no denying that Windler has had a difficult NBA career up to this point. The Cavs drafted him with the 26th pick in the first round of the 2019 NBA draft, but he’s struggled to stay on the floor ever since.

He only played in 25 of the 72 games in his rookie season due to a variety of injuries. Windler followed that up with a 2021-22 season where he found himself in the rotation sporadically while still dealing with nagging injuries.

Hopefully, when Windler Returns he can find consistency on the floor and become the three-point Weapon he was meant to be when he was drafted.

