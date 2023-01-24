Dylan Windler Is Expected To Play During The 2022-23 Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers are finally getting healthy. Ricky Rubio made his long-awaited return a week and a half ago and Dean Wade has finally returned from his shoulder sprain.

Only one member remains on the injury report though and that is Dylan Windler.

Unfortunately, we still haven’t seen Windler on the floor this season and there still isn’t a timetable for his return. But there is some good news, kinda.

Cavaliers head coach JB Bickerstaff does think that Windler will see action at some point this season. This is some great news for Windler and his fans. However, when this return will take place and how much playing time he’ll actually get is still uncertain.

