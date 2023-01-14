Dylan Strome Skates With Extras, Darcy Kuemper Gets The Start In Goal: Notes From Capitals Optional Morning Skate On Saturday



The Washington Capitals held an optional morning skate this morning at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. They host the Philadelphia Flyers Tonight in the second game of the home-and-home set, with puck drop set for 7PM.

MORNING SKATE

The Capitals changed their morning skate to “optional” for this morning. Capitals head Coach Peter Laviolette confirmed after the skate Darcy Kuemper will start in goal Tonight against the Flyers. They also said decisions about lineup changes are still being made.

However, Dylan Strome, Nicolas-Aube-Kubel, Alex Alexeyev and Charlie Lindgren skated after morning skate, likely indicating tonight’s scratches.

IF Strome indeed does not play tonight, it would be his first healthy scratch (or scratch of any kind) this season. Of course, they went through with Chicago in past seasons. https://t.co/cGp6jnMMM0 — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) January 14, 2023

For what it’s worth, here were the forward lines and defensive pairs at Friday’s practice :

Alex Ovechkin — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Connor Sheary/Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Sonny Milano — Nicklas Backstrom — Tom Wilson

TJ Oshie — Nic Dowd — Anthony Mantha

Marcus Johansson/Dylan Strome — Lars Eller — Garnet Hathaway

Erik Gustafsson — Trevor Van Riemsdyk

Dmitry Orlov — Nick Jensen

Alexander Alexeyev — Martin Fehervary

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

The Flyers did not hold a morning skating. Coach John Tortorella will talk pre-game/late afternoon.

FLYERS

The Capitals close out their season series with the Philadelphia Flyers Tonight at 7 pm at Capital One Arena. Garnet Hathaway, TJ Oshie and Marcus Johansson scored in the Capitals’ 5-3 loss to the Flyers on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center.



In three games against Philadelphia this season, the Capitals are 2-1-0 and have outscored the Flyers 10-8. Washington is 97-111-19-11 all-time versus Philadelphia and 15-8-0 in their last 23 games against the Flyers dating back to the 2018-19 season. [More here.]

STAT OF THE DAY – TEAM GOALTENDING RANK

Today’s stat of the day simply plots the league ranking for the Capitals team goaltending over the course of the first 44 games of the season. [Click to enlarge].

The ranking has gradually improved since a season-low on November 23. The Capitals currently have the 8th-best team goaltending in the league.

DOWN ON THE FARM

Connor McMichael and Joe Snively hooked up for a sweet goal on Friday night. McMichael would make a perfect outlet pass off the boards to Joe Snively streaking down the left side. “Snipely” would fire top corner for the score.

Sweet outlet pass by Connor McMichael to Joe Snively for his first with the Bears this season. Snively has points in 16-straight Bears home games. #HBH #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/dqnlhA9DZT — Capitals Prospects (@jon_m_sorensen) January 14, 2023

Ryan Hofer scored in his first game with the Kamloops Blazers on Friday night. The goal came against his former team the Everett Silvertips. Hofer was traded from the Silvertips earlier in the week.

Zellweger and Hofer go back to back goals 🔥🔥🔥 Not a bad debut for Hofer 🏒#whl #blazernation pic.twitter.com/qxxGt0wksx — Kamloops Blazers (@blazerhockey) January 14, 2023

Mitchell Gibson was named on the initial watch list for the 2023 Mike Richter Award as the nation’s top goaltender, the Hockey Commissioners’ Association announced Thursday (Jan. 12).

Semifinalists for the award will be announced in February, with the field further narrowed to three Finalists in March before the Winner of the award is announced in April at the 2023 Frozen Four in Tampa.

Gibson (7-3-1, 2.22 GAA, .921 Save%) has been one of the nation’s best in net over the first half of the season, starting 11 of 15 games in net for the Crimson.

Shavings

Connor Brown turns 29 today. Laviolette told the media today that Brown has stepped up rehabilitation of his torn ACL.

Laviolette says Connor Brown, who turns 29 today, has started doing more in his workouts as he rehabs from his torn ACL: “There’s a page that you turn when you get past the first month or two of an injury.” Still a ways to go, but he’s in good spirits. — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) January 14, 2023

And finally, please welcome Acadia to Caps Nation.

Bald eagle game face. Meet 1-year-old female Acadia! This fierce #ALLCAPS fan makes her Zoo debut in spring. Talons up on a nest-level @Capitals #ReverseRetro jersey! Like Eagles in flight, the Caps are apex Predators on ice! Go Caps! Introducing Acadia: https://t.co/LkFzkV8Bo9 pic.twitter.com/jRJjnNsYeO — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 14, 2023

By Jon Sorensen