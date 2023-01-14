Dylan Strome Skates With Extras, Darcy Kuemper Gets The Start In Goal: Notes From Capitals Optional Morning Skate On Saturday


The Washington Capitals held an optional morning skate this morning at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. They host the Philadelphia Flyers Tonight in the second game of the home-and-home set, with puck drop set for 7PM.

MORNING SKATE

The Capitals changed their morning skate to “optional” for this morning. Capitals head Coach Peter Laviolette confirmed after the skate Darcy Kuemper will start in goal Tonight against the Flyers. They also said decisions about lineup changes are still being made.

However, Dylan Strome, Nicolas-Aube-Kubel, Alex Alexeyev and Charlie Lindgren skated after morning skate, likely indicating tonight’s scratches.

For what it’s worth, here were the forward lines and defensive pairs at Friday’s practice:

Alex Ovechkin — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Connor Sheary/Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Sonny Milano — Nicklas Backstrom — Tom Wilson
TJ Oshie — Nic Dowd — Anthony Mantha
Marcus Johansson/Dylan Strome — Lars Eller — Garnet Hathaway

Erik Gustafsson — Trevor Van Riemsdyk
Dmitry Orlov — Nick Jensen
Alexander Alexeyev — Martin Fehervary

Darcy Kuemper
Charlie Lindgren

The Flyers did not hold a morning skating. Coach John Tortorella will talk pre-game/late afternoon.

FLYERS

The Capitals close out their season series with the Philadelphia Flyers Tonight at 7 pm at Capital One Arena. Garnet Hathaway, TJ Oshie and Marcus Johansson scored in the Capitals’ 5-3 loss to the Flyers on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center.

In three games against Philadelphia this season, the Capitals are 2-1-0 and have outscored the Flyers 10-8. Washington is 97-111-19-11 all-time versus Philadelphia and 15-8-0 in their last 23 games against the Flyers dating back to the 2018-19 season. [More here.]

STAT OF THE DAY – TEAM GOALTENDING RANK

Today’s stat of the day simply plots the league ranking for the Capitals team goaltending over the course of the first 44 games of the season. [Click to enlarge].

The ranking has gradually improved since a season-low on November 23. The Capitals currently have the 8th-best team goaltending in the league.

[The statistics used in this post are courtesy of Natural Stat Trick and the NoVa Caps Advanced Analytics Model (NCAAM). If you’d like to learn more about the statistical terms used in this post, please check out our NHL Analytics Glossary]

DOWN ON THE FARM

Connor McMichael and Joe Snively hooked up for a sweet goal on Friday night. McMichael would make a perfect outlet pass off the boards to Joe Snively streaking down the left side. “Snipely” would fire top corner for the score.

Ryan Hofer scored in his first game with the Kamloops Blazers on Friday night. The goal came against his former team the Everett Silvertips. Hofer was traded from the Silvertips earlier in the week.

Mitchell Gibson was named on the initial watch list for the 2023 Mike Richter Award as the nation’s top goaltender, the Hockey Commissioners’ Association announced Thursday (Jan. 12).

Semifinalists for the award will be announced in February, with the field further narrowed to three Finalists in March before the Winner of the award is announced in April at the 2023 Frozen Four in Tampa.

Gibson (7-3-1, 2.22 GAA, .921 Save%) has been one of the nation’s best in net over the first half of the season, starting 11 of 15 games in net for the Crimson.

Shavings

Connor Brown turns 29 today. Laviolette told the media today that Brown has stepped up rehabilitation of his torn ACL.

And finally, please welcome Acadia to Caps Nation.

By Jon Sorensen

About Jon Sorensen

Jon has been a Caps fan since day one, attending his first game at the Capital Center in 1974. His interest in the Caps has grown over the decades and included time as a season ticket holder. He has been a journalist covering the team for 10+ years, primarily focusing on analysis, analytics and prospect development.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button