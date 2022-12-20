Dylan Raiola nod to Huskers gets fans revved up

Like every other Nebraska football fan who follows recruiting, I saw the news that Dylan Raiola had de-committed from Ohio State this weekend and almost immediately started vibrating with excitement for what it might mean. After all, it’s been no secret that since Scott Frost was fired, the successive coaching staffs have renewed their push for the 5-star quarterback.

Any attempts to calm down and look at things rationally take some serious hits when I see that every major recruiting expert out there now thinks that the Nebraska football program is the most likely to be the next place Dylan Raiola gives his pledge.

Considering all the Buzz that’s been going around, the former Ohio State commit doesn’t seem to be tamping down the rumors. In fact, it appears he and his siblings are having a bit of fun fueling them.

It’s Monday, a picture started circulating the web showing Dylan Raiola, his little brother Dayton (who has a Nebraska football offer of his own) and their sister Taylor all dressed in different team’s gear. Taylor was wearing her school (TCU) and Dayton was wearing a Georgia Bulldogs sweatshirt.

What got Nebraska football fans really going was that Dylan Raiola was happily sporting a Huskers’ hoodie.

While some fans quickly pointed out that since the Cornhuskers had indeed offered Dayton, that’s probably where the Hoodie came from, others didn’t think it was as simple as that. In fact, they pointed out that the 5-star prospect was also wearing matching Adidas Husker shoes. Adidas, of course, is the official Sporting goods company of the University of Nebraska.

The plot thickened a bit later on Monday night when the account that tweeted out the post deleted it. Whether that was due to a request from the Raiolas themselves or simply decided to take it down because of the attention it was getting. One thing is clear, anything Dylan Raiola on the internet is getting Nebraska football fans plenty excited.