Dylan Raiola, 5-star Ohio State commit, to visit with USC football

Dylan Raiola, a 5-star quarterback and the top player at his position in the 2024 class who decommitted from the Ohio State Buckeyes, is set to visit with USC football, according to Adam Gorney of Rivals and Yahoo Sports.

Raiola, a native of Chandler, Arizona, announced his commitment to Ohio State football back in May, citing his close relationship with Buckeyes head Coach Ryan Day and quarterbacks Coach Corey Dennis.

It’s unclear why Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes, although his decision came shortly after the program flipped 2023 QB Lincoln Kienholz from Washington.

Multiple schools, such as Georgia and Nebraska, were vying for his services- and those two programs remain interested as his recruiting cycle continues with the USC football visit.

Raiola is the son of former NFL offensive lineman Dominic. His uncle, Donovan, is an Offensive line Coach for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, giving him family ties to Matt Rhule’s program.

Rhule sent out an amusing tweet in reaction to Raiola’s decommitment from Ohio State football, indicating he felt his program had a real shot in the recruiting sweepstakes once again.

Meanwhile, Raiola, whose Godfather is Los Angeles Rams star and Georgia alum Matthew Stafford, also has ties to the Bulldogs.

Several Georgia coaches met with Dylan Raiola this past week.

USC football has 2022 Heisman Trophy Winner Caleb Williams under center for 2023 and has top 2023 Recruit Malachi Nelson waiting in the wings behind Williams.

But perhaps the prospect of playing under QB guru Lincoln Riley, who has also coached Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield and Jalen Hurts, is enticing to Dylan Raiola.

It will be interesting to see where he decides to play college football.