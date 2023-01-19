Dylan Anhorn discusses his strong start and why he’s fit in so well at SCSU – The Rink Live

TIMESTAMPS

1:00 His parents, Jodi and Kathie, are in the middle of a 10-day visit to St. Cloud, enjoying the hotel hot tub, their impressions of the SCSU campus and facilities at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

4:00 How he found his roommates at SCSU after transferring, who his roommates are — the international melting pot

5:30 His travels across the states from Calgary

6:30 Why he feels at home with the Huskies, being a ‘D’ partner of Josh Luedtke’s

8:20 His expectations going into the season vs. the reality of this season

9:10 How SCSU’s system fits with his style of play

10:10 Having a head Coach who is a former defenseman

11:00 Being a routine-based person in practices and games, watching a lot of video, even practice video

13:00 What it has been like playing a tough schedule as a member of the top defensive pairing

14:00 Whether or not he has played in front of crowds as big as they were for the series against the University of Minnesota, what it is like playing in front of big crowds

15:20 Big things for SCSU as it prepares to play Denver, the Defending national champion, why this is a big series

16:30 Is it different to prepare for the top teams in the country vs. unranked teams

17:15 What Spike ball is, his brother introducing him to it

18:25 How school is going, how he was able to finish off his degree he started at Union

19:10 What it was like to take part in player development camp with the Flames, being from Calgary, how he and a relative used to go and watch

20:45 His favorite Calgary Flames growing up

21:45 The amount of interest from NHL teams as an undrafted player

23:00 What the season has been like being a member of the team