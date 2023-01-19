Dylan Anhorn discusses his strong start and why he’s fit in so well at SCSU – The Rink Live
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Dylan Anhorn admits that he has a lot of confidence as a player. But to be tied for the NCAA Division I lead for points in a defenseman about halfway through the season has been a bit unexpected.
Anhorn, a transfer from Union, leads the Huskies in assists (18), blocked shots (27) and is tied for second on the team in plus/minus (plus-16) through 22 games.
St. Cloud State (8-4 NCHC, 16-6 overall) plays host to Denver (10-2, 19-5) in a battle between the top two teams in the conference this weekend at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The Huskies are fifth in the PairWise Rankings, while the Pioneers are fourth. The PairWise tries to mimic the criteria used by the NCAA committee that selects the 16-team national tournament field at the end of the season.
Anhorn talks about the reasons why he is having his best season, why he has fit in so well with his new team, growing up in Calgary and more with The Rink Live’s Mick Hatten on the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast.
TIME STAMPS
1:00 His parents, Jodi and Kathie, are in the middle of a 10-day visit to St. Cloud, enjoying the hotel hot tub, their impressions of the SCSU campus and facilities at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.
4:00 How he found his roommates at SCSU after transferring, who his roommates are — the international melting pot
5:30 His travels across the states from Calgary
6:30 Why he feels at home with the Huskies, being a ‘D’ partner of Josh Luedtke’s
8:20 His expectations going into the season vs. the reality of this season
9:10 How SCSU’s system fits with his style of play
10:10 Having a head Coach who is a former defenseman
11:00 Being a routine-based person in practices and games, watching a lot of video, even practice video
13:00 What it has been like playing a tough schedule as a member of the top defensive pairing
14:00 Whether or not he has played in front of crowds as big as they were for the series against the University of Minnesota, what it is like playing in front of big crowds
15:20 Big things for SCSU as it prepares to play Denver, the Defending national champion, why this is a big series
16:30 Is it different to prepare for the top teams in the country vs. unranked teams
17:15 What Spike ball is, his brother introducing him to it
18:25 How school is going, how he was able to finish off his degree he started at Union
19:10 What it was like to take part in player development camp with the Flames, being from Calgary, how he and a relative used to go and watch
20:45 His favorite Calgary Flames growing up
21:45 The amount of interest from NHL teams as an undrafted player
23:00 What the season has been like being a member of the team
.