Dying Light 2 Winter Tales Event Goal Set Too High Says Techland, Players Compensated With Free Weapon

Techland may have missed the mark slightly with Dying Light 2’s Winter Tales holiday event. The event was set to run from the latter part of December until January 5, with a community goal that players needed to reach in order for everyone to claim a free holiday-themed weapon, the Bauble Mace.

Unfortunately, players fell short on that goal, and by quite a margin, too. The goal was to gather six million presents that you could obtain from the event, but players only managed to gather less than three million presents instead. Techland apologized for the miscalculation and also decided to give away the Bauble Mace for free to all players as compensation.

To compensate for the inconvenience, Bauble Mace will be free to claim by everyone later today (available until February 12th). https://t.co/orhxHH27Iw — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 5, 2023

While it’s nice to see that Techland owned up to its mistakes, it’s still surprising that the goal was off by millions of presents. Hopefully, this event will help Techland plan out better events in the future so that players have reasonable goals to achieve while playing.

