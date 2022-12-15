Dwyane Wade: LeBron’s record Chase and life after basketball

Since Dwyane Wade ended a decorated 16-year NBA career, he has worn many hats. He has been a broadcaster with Turner, a gig he gave up before the start of this season. He has published a photo-driven memoir; collaborated on a limited-edition cannabis line; and, with his wife, Gabrielle Union-Wade, founded a baby skin care brand. He is currently a minority owner (“minority Investor,” Wade clarifies) with the Jazz and is set to begin his second season as a game show host. “I’m a firm believer in some things you have to just try and see if you suck or not,” says Wade. “Or you get in and you learn and you realize, Oh dang, I actually like that.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button