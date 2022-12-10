DWU’s Ady Dwight, Madeline Else earn All-America volleyball selections – Mitchell Republic

MITCHELL — Dakota Wesleyan’s Ady Dwight and Madeline Else were named to the NAIA All-America squads on Friday, Dec. 9, capping one of the most decorated seasons in DWU volleyball history.

Dwight was a first team selection, while Else Landed on the third team. An NAIA All-America committee Picks 14 players to an All-America first team, second team and third team.

Dwight, a middle Blocker from Langford, finished the season No. 2 nationally in Kills per set (4.68), third in total Kills (571) and points scored (640) and No. 1 point per set (5.2). She ranked No. 16 nationally in hitting percentage (.343). A career .343 hitter, she has logged 1,285 kills, which is fifth-most in DWU history. Dwight is the Tigers’ first two-time first-team All-America selection and was an Honorable mention selection in 2020.

Else, a senior from Holstein, Iowa, finished her Tiger career ranking No. 3 in all-time career assists with 3,733. She had 1,432 assists during the 2022 season, which was fifth-most nationally and ranked No. 2 in assists per set (11.74). She is the third DWU player all time to land on the All-America first, second or third team, joining Dwight and Julie Gustafson (third team in 1989 and 1990).

The national player of the year awards were dominated by national champion Jamestown (ND), which defeated Corban (Ore.) in five sets this week. Jamestown setter/opposite hitter Kalli Hegerle was the national player of the year, while Ellie Holen was the national defender of the year and Coach Jon Hegerle was Coach of the year. Corban’s Rylee Troutman was selected as Attacker of the year and Midland (Neb.) setter Hope Leimbach was the national setter of the year.

DWU finished 25-8 on the season and went 3-1 in NAIA tournament play, reaching the national quarterfinals for the first time in school history and achieving the highest ranking in DWU history as a team, finishing the regular season at No. 6.