DWU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL STUMBLES IN EXHIBITION GAME AGAINST AUGUSTANA




DWU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL STUMBLES IN EXHIBITION GAME AGAINST AUGUSTANA – Dakota Wesleyan University

















  • Sat, 11/26

    | Women’s Basketball
    at

    Augustana University

    L, 89-66

    (final)

    RC

    |

    BX

  • Support, 11/22

    | Women’s Basketball
    at

    Mount Marty

    W, 59-39

    (final)

    RC

    |

    BX

    |

    A

    |

    V

  • Sat, 11/19

    | Women’s Basketball
    vs.

    College of Saint Mary

    W, 100-40

    (final)

    RC

    |

    BX

    |

    Ph.D

  • Wed, 11/16

    | Women’s Basketball
    at

    Jamestown

    L, 71-64

    (final)

    RC

    |

    BX

  • Sat, 11/12

    | Women’s Basketball
    at

    Well. 3 Morningside

    W, 75-71

    (final)

    RC

    |

    BX

    |

    A

    |

    V

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button