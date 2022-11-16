DWU Women’s basketball moves into NAIA top-10 with No. 7 ranking – Mitchell Republic

MITCHELL — A hot start to the new season has moved Dakota Wesleyan University Women’s basketball into the NAIA Women’s basketball top-10 in the most recent poll released on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

DWU is ranked No. 7 in the country after a 3-0 start to the year, leaving them as the highest ranked team from the Great Plains Athletic Conference early in the season.

The Tigers, who were ranked No. 12 in the preseason, have been bolstered by a win over then-No. 3 Morningside on Saturday, Nov. 12 in a 75-71 win in Sioux City, Iowa.

The Mustangs are No. 12, with Dordt at No. 13 and Northwestern in the rankings for the first time this season at No. 25. Defending national Champion Thomas More (Ky.) is ranked at No. 1 for the second consecutive week.

Prior to this season, the Tigers have not been ranked in the top-25 since the NAIA moved to one division for basketball in 2020-21. The last time DWU was ranked in the top-10 was a No. 7 preseason ranking in NAIA Division II to start the 2019-20 season.

DWU plays at Jamestown (ND) at 6 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 16, followed by the Tigers’ home debut for the season at 2 pm Saturday at the Corn Palace against the College of St. Mary (Neb.).

In the men’s top-25, Arizona Christian remains the No. 1 team. Jamestown is ranked No. 5 and Concordia at No. 23 represent the GPAC, while Briar Cliff fell out of the rankings after a 3-2 start.