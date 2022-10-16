DWU volleyball Downs Mount Marty, extends winning streak to six – Mitchell Republic

YANKTON, SD — Dakota Wesleyan University volleyball extended its winning streak to six matches on Saturday.

The 10th-ranked Tigers took down Mount Marty in straight sets on the road. Set scores were 27-25, 25-9 and 25-21.

The Lancers used a 6-1 run Midway through the opening set to tie things up at 18 and eventually took a 25-24 lead over DWU. But the Tigers used kills from Emily Dale and Ady Dwight and a combination block from Dwight and Abigail Brunsing to secure the win.

In the second set, DWU came out and grabbed a 7-0 lead and continued to roll all sets, winning it handily at 25-9 and taking a 2-0 lead in the match. The Tigers opened up a 19-13 lead in the third set, but Mount Marty trimmed it to 19-17 after a 4-0 run. However, DWU closed out the set and finished off the sweep.

As a team, the Tigers hit .260 and picked up 41 kills. Dwight led DWU with 19 kills, hitting .500 on the match. Madeline Else tallied 35 set assists in the win. Mount Marty hit .161 as a squad, with Gabby Ruth pacing the team with 11 kills.

DWU (18-4, 8-3 GPAC) is on the road against Briar Cliff on Wednesday, Oct. 19 for its next action. Mount Marty (6-15, 1-11 GPAC) continues its home stand against Morningside on Tuesday, Oct. 18.