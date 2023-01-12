DWU men’s basketball holds off comeback attempt from Midland to remain unbeaten at home – Mitchell Republic

MITCHELL — It didn’t come easy, but Dakota Wesleyan men’s basketball remained unbeaten at home.

The Tigers staved off a second-half charge from Midland to take down the Warriors 74-68 at the Corn Palace on Wednesday.

DWU led by as much as 17 in the second half before a 14-2 run by Midland (7-11, 1-9 Great Plains Athletic Conference) knotted the game at 61 with 4:41 to go, but a 13-7 run by the Tigers helped them in closing out the win.

“It’s really easy for college coaches, and I’m one of them, that (when the team) makes a mistake, (we) call the timeout (after) they just scored a basket and spend the whole time chewing our team (out ),” head Coach Matt Wilber said of what the conversations in the huddles were like as Midland was coming back. “And that might be part of it, but we got to move on and we got to get a set called and (have) everybody know where we’re at.”

Three different Tigers posted a double-double, with Diang Gatluak putting up 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Koln Oppold had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Blaze Lubbers contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds. Overall, the Tigers dominated on the glass all night, outrebounding Midland 49-33, including a 10-4 edge on the offensive glass and a 39-29 advantage in defensive rebounding.

Jakob Dobney was the only other Tiger to score, putting up 10 points. All five starters for the Tigers put up double-digit points and accounted for all of DWU’s points, while only D’Andre Dennis and Nick Wittler saw action off the bench.

“When we’re in the game, we’re trying to win the game,” Wilber said. “My job is to win basketball games, and the best feeling for us was to ride it out with (the starters) to get that win.”

DWU (9-8, 5-4 GPAC) started the game hot, opening the contest up on an 11-0 run and holding the Warriors without a basket for the first 5:52 before Ryan Larsen got Midland on the board. Larsen finished the contest with 12 points, while Dominic Humm posted a team-best 16 off the bench. Colton Uhing and Rece Kissinger also got into double figures off the bench for Midland with 11 and 10, respectively.

DWU shot 40.6% as a team from the floor and went 12-for-36 (33.3%), knocking down four of its 10 3-point attempts in the second half. Midland shot 40% from the field and was held to 31.4% in the first half but shot 48.6% in the second half and hit seven of its 13 3-pointers (36.8%) in the second half.

At the free-throw line, Midland shot 1-for-5 and DWU was 9-for-20, including a 5-for-12 showing in the final two minutes as the Warriors fouled in order to stop the clock.

“We were 1-for-2 a lot, and luckily we were 1-for-2 and not 0-for-2,” Wilber said. “We had the right guys out there … and (if) we go back there and hit them all, it’s a different ballgame with that.”

The Tigers are 4-0 at home this season and will host Mount Marty on Sunday, Jan. 15 for its next contest when DWU retires Gordie Fosness’ number.

“(We) showed some toughness but then we see what we’re capable of doing,” Wilber said. “Let’s keep getting better, Let’s not let a 17-point lead become nothing. … That takes experience to … put the gas pedal down and keep going on offense and on defense and not relinquish that.”