Dwight Howard wants to join 1 particular NBA contender

Dwight Howard is giving his elevator pitch to one top NBA team.

Appearing this week on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe, the eight-time All-Star center Howard said that he would be a “perfect” fit for the Defending Champion Golden State Warriors.

Dwight Howard has the possibility of joining the Warriors and mentoring Wiseman 👀 Should the Warriors sign him? 🤔pic.twitter.com/XAdRASQ6qj — De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 🏆 (@GoIdenState) November 1, 2022

“I’ve been a Warrior my whole life,” said Howard. “I started out at my school as a Warrior [playing during high school for the Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy Warriors]. They need a big one. I know they have Kevon Looney, and I know they have the young boy [James] Wiseman, but I’m Dwight Howard. Wiseman can learn so much from me because he’s headed in that direction of being a great big man.

“I feel like even in that situation, playing with all shooters like that, Steph [Curry], the way he’d get open with me setting screens, he’s going to get more wide open,” he added. “Klay [Thompson] the same way. Draymond [Green] in the pick-and-roll with me and him. Me being able to teach Wiseman how to play defense, how to block shots. I see him as a person that’s similar to David Robinson, his size and athleticism. There’s a lot of things that I can really teach him.”

The Warriors have started the season just 3-4, in part due to their poor rebounding (22nd in the league with 43.0 boards per game) and mediocre interior defense (17th in the league with 50.3 points in the paint allowed per game). Howard might be able to help in both regards and is probably hoping for an Andre Drummond or DeAndre Jordan-esque post-prime backup center role. But both of those guys are Younger and are generally known as good Locker room guys (which is not known to be Howard’s strong suit).

Still, the Warriors had interest in the ex-rebounding leader Howard not too long ago. It can’t hurt for the 36-year-old to try shooting his shot with them.