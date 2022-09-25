Dwight Howard on Leaving NBA to Join WWE: ‘Whatever Opportunity Is Best’

Dwight Howard might take his talents to the wrestling ring.

The 18-year NBA veteran, who is currently a free agent after playing 60 games with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, is interested in joining the WWE.

“Whatever opportunity is best,” Howard told TMZ Sports. Asked if he was serious about pivoting from basketball to the world of wrestling, Dwight said, “Of course. No doubt.”

Earlier this week, WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H spoke with Sporting News about Howard’s potential in the wrestling ring.

“The ball’s in his court,” Triple H said. “It’s a funny thing, Dwight, in the conversations we had it was like, ‘You know, I really want to do this. I’m serious, I really want to do this.’ We hear that a lot, and there’s a difference between saying, ‘I want to do this,’ and putting in the grind and doing the work to get there.”

They continued, “[He] came by our tryouts in Nashville, was incredibly entertaining. Jumping in promos by himself and then with others, incredibly entertaining. Really driven to want to do this, it’s just a matter for him, he’s got a lot of things going on, right? So when he says, ‘Hey I want to give this a shot,’ he’s got my phone number. All he’s gotta do is call me, and we’ll see what can happen. And if he’s willing to put in the grind and the drive that guys like Logan Paul, and Bad Bunny and Tyson Fury are willing to put in, then let’s go.”

Watch Triple H’s interview with Sporting News below.