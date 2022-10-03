Dwight Howard latest IG post wants NBA GMs to take notice

Most NBA teams are already settling on their main rotations as they gear up for a new season. With opening night just a few weeks away, Dwight Howard finds himself on the outside looking into what would be his 19th season after the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t re-sign him.

It’s not from lack of effort, though. Dwight Howard recently posted a reel on Instagram subtly directed at all the NBA front offices not giving him the time of day.

“When you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent,” Dwight Howard captioned in a video of himself destroying an exercise bike.

Most NBA fans would think the former All-Star would have been able to latch on somewhere by now. But the reality of it is that Dwight Howard is an aging center who’ll be 37 years old early next season. It’s in fact a testament to his excellent conditioning that he’s still been able to find landing spots up to this point in his career.

Most big men past the age of 33 aren’t getting many looks unless they’re more so joining the team for Veteran leadership. Dwight’s been able to sustain his career by actually still being productive when he’s on the court. In 16 minutes of playing with the Lakers last season, he averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game on a superb 61.2 percent shooting clip.

He’s no longer the multi-time Defensive Player of the Year that he once was, but Dwight Howard will likely get some looks once injuries start to pile up around the league.