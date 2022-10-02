Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams

Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet.

The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”

“It’s okay because I BELIEVE in me,” Howard wrote in his post caption. “#trusttheprocess #motivation”

Howard, who will turn 37 in December, had fairly gracefully transitioned into a full-time bench role in recent seasons. He averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game for the Los Angeles Lakers last year (all career-lows) but was still efficient and unselfish with the touches he did get.

But Howard gained a Reputation in past years as a bad teammate and has had six separate one-year stints with all different teams (the Lakers twice) since 2016. The payoff may not be worth it anymore to give Howard an NBA roster spot. But rest assured, you will still be seeing him on TV regardless.