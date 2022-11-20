Dwight Howard has Unreal Taiwanese basketball league debut

Dwight Howard may no longer be an NBA superstar, but that hasn’t stopped him from stuffing the stat sheet elsewhere.

The eight-time All-Star and 2020 NBA Champion made his debut in Taiwan’s T1 League on Saturday, and did not disappoint. The Veteran collected 38 points, 25 rebounds, nine assists, and nine blocks in the Taoyuan Leopards 120–115 win over New Taipei CTBC DEA. Howard was named the player of the game for the showing as he helped Taoyuan come back from a double-digit deficit early in the fourth quarter.

Howard shot 14 of 32 from the field, and even netted two shots from behind the arc. Additionally, the big man acted as a solid ball handler when necessary and was able to run effective pick and rolls.

Howard has played for seven different teams over his 18-year NBA career, and averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds across 60 games with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021-22 season.

Dwight Howard had 38 points and 25 rebounds in his Taiwan debut. Chinese Baller Vision (2)

In October, the 36-year-old told Fox Sports’ Shannon Sharpe he hopes to play one final NBA season, and specifically mentioned playing with the Golden State Warriors. Howard mentioned setting screens for 3-point savant Stephen Curry as well as mentoring the Warriors’ young center, James Wiseman.

“I would love to play season 19 and go out on top,” Howard said. “I would definitely love to do that. That would be amazing — and get a Parade like I deserve.”