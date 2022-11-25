Dwight Howard has no chill for Shaq’s Criticism of Taiwan basketball

Dwight Howard is living it up in Taiwanwhere he suddenly became a mixture of Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry. At the NBA, Dwight was a washed up player who’s age is getting the best of him. But in Taiwan, they mysteriously made a quantum leap in talent and became an overnight sensation. Big man Shaquille O’Neal wanted to remind Dwight that the Taiwan basketball league is not worth the watch, he didn’t speak any lies but he also was a little rude about it.

During a recent Episode ofThe Big’ podcast, Shaq spoke about Dwight Howard’s Sudden stardom in basketball. This is what he said: “You should never be complimented for being a good fighter because that’s what you’re supposed to do. He’s supposed to have 30 points playing against a dude 5’8. Good job. This league reminds me of a Lifetime Fitness league every Saturday when I go workout on Saturday. Great job Dwight, I’m proud of you.”

Diwght Howard responds to Shaq’s diss

Here’s what Dwight Howard responded: “Stop hating basketball in Taiwan. And I’m playing at the Lifetime Fitness League. Do not disrespect my teammates and this league and these people in Taiwan like that. That is highly disrespectful and that is hating and you ‘re too old to be hating. You’re too big to be hating. You’re Supposed to be Superman, the original Superman, Shaquille O’Neal. The original Superman is hating? The OG Superman is hating?

“We don’t need people hating on other people because they’re not there. Shaq, when you were 37 years old, your 19th year in the league, because this would’ve been my 19th year in the league, would you have come to Taiwan and played? Would you have come here and been in shape? I’m 265 [pounds], I’m not 390 pounds. I’m 265 [pounds] and I’m in the best shape of my life.”

To end his clap back, Howard added: “You can come out here and give me 38 points, and 25 rebounds? You can talk about the points all you want but you know Shaq that it takes effort to get rebounds, and I’ve got a whole lot of rebounds in my life. It took effort to do that, a lot of effort, a lot of effort to go block shots, a lot of effort to go play basketball for this long. You don’t have a right to be hating. I’m not angry, I just want you all to know. I’m not angry at all.”