Duxbury girls volleyball team defeats Dartmouth to remain unbeaten

DUXBURY — The road to any undefeated season includes some challenges.

On Monday night, the Duxbury High girls volleyball team passed what was arguably its biggest test to date. The Patriot League Fisher Division Champions defeated Dartmouth, 3-1 (25-18, 34-32, 23-25, 25-18).

In last week’s MIAA power rankings, Duxbury (17-0) was the No. 3 seed in Div. 2 while Dartmouth (15-3) was the No. 6 seeds

The Dragons have been dominant all season and have yet to play in a five-set match. Duxbury knows its undefeated record is something special this late in the season, so the Dragons plan to protect that.

“We’re definitely still motivated because we’re one of the only teams that I’ve been on that stayed undefeated this long,” said senior Danielle Beckerman. “So we’re motivated to keep that tradition going.”

The Duxbury girls volleyball team celebrates a go-ahead point against Dartmouth during girls volleyball action at Duxbury High School, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

Beckerman, a Captain who plays middle hitter, pulled her team together in the Marathon second set. That set featured six lead changes and went to 66 points before deciding.

“I told my team that honestly we played great the first two sets,” said Beckerman. “And even the third set, I told the team that we should grit it out and it definitely showed.”

