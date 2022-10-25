Duxbury girls volleyball team defeats Dartmouth to remain unbeaten

DUXBURY — The road to any undefeated season includes some challenges.

On Monday night, the Duxbury High girls volleyball team passed what was arguably its biggest test to date. The Patriot League Fisher Division Champions defeated Dartmouth, 3-1 (25-18, 34-32, 23-25, 25-18).

In last week’s MIAA power rankings, Duxbury (17-0) was the No. 3 seed in Div. 2 while Dartmouth (15-3) was the No. 6 seeds

The Dragons have been dominant all season and have yet to play in a five-set match. Duxbury knows its undefeated record is something special this late in the season, so the Dragons plan to protect that.

“We’re definitely still motivated because we’re one of the only teams that I’ve been on that stayed undefeated this long,” said senior Danielle Beckerman. “So we’re motivated to keep that tradition going.”

Beckerman, a Captain who plays middle hitter, pulled her team together in the Marathon second set. That set featured six lead changes and went to 66 points before deciding.

“I told my team that honestly we played great the first two sets,” said Beckerman. “And even the third set, I told the team that we should grit it out and it definitely showed.”

Beckerman finished with 14 kills, three aces and three blocks.

“The second set was just heart pounding,” said Duxbury Coach Pam Thomas. “But the girls were playing point to point to point and keeping the next goal in view.”

An underclassman that stepped up for Duxbury was Skye Cerow. Standing at 6-2, she provided six kills and a block that helped keep their loss column unscathed.

“She’s the other middle with me and honestly when I come off the court I know I can trust her to get the points and keep the team calm and collective,” said Beckerman of Cerow. “She’s progressed so much and I know she’s going to become more amazing in the future.”

It wasn’t just the dynamic hitting duo of Cerow and Beckerman that rose to the occasion on Monday.

“The whole team stepped up, the entire team played an amazing game,” said Thomas. “There’s a lot to work on, here’s always stuff to work on. Just need to work on communication and executing.”

Seniors Chloe Antaya, Olivia Templeton, Aliana Cawley and Jane Campbell have also played a role in Duxbury’s undefeated run.

With two teams that hope to make deep tournament runs next month, Monday’s match felt like a precursor to states and the crowd matched that energy.

“It feels amazing knowing that my peers are supporting me and my team,” said Beckerman of the team’s success and support. “And knowing that coming into school the next day and telling me that the team did amazing is one of the best feelings.”

“It was a really tough win. We tried to prepare for them,” said Thomas. “We know Dartmouth is extremely talented and it was an amazing win.”

Dartmouth was down 2-0 before it won the third set, 25-23. However, the Dragons pulled away in the fourth set to win 25-18.

“Their defense is unbelievable so we tried to mix things up, we kept jumping out to a lead but we kept putting ourselves in a hole,” said Dartmouth Coach Rachel Lassey. “Every set we were down, we kept giving them a hole and you can’t do that.”

The loss didn’t come without a mid-game celebration in the second set from Dartmouth. Senior Captain Lauren Augusto became the third girl in program history to collect over 1,000 career assists.

“She’s only started for me for two years which is not an easy thing to do,” said Lassey of the milestone. “She’s going to go on into the postseason and rattle off a few more. So proud of her. She’s everywhere.”

“It feels awesome,” said Augusto. “I’ve been on varsity for three years and setter for two years and I’m just ecstatic. It would’ve been way better if we won the game, but I’m really proud of myself.”

“Very impressive,” said Dartmouth senior co-captain Ava Crane of Augusto’s 1K mark. “She’s a great athlete, she’ll sacrifice her body to get any ball up, she’s a great Captain and she supports everyone.”

Crane finished with 10 kills and two aces.

Now with only three games left in the schedule, the Lady Dragons have one thing on their mind going into postseason play.

“I mean I’d love to win a state championship honestly,” said Beckerman. “But if we go out playing strong I’ll be proud of that.”