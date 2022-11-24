Duxbury football beats Marshfield for another Keenan Division title

MARSHFIELD — One of the most consistent scorers for the undefeated Duxbury High football team was on the fairway this time last year.

Now he’s heading to Gillette Stadium for a state championship next week with a Patriot League Keenan Division Trophy in hand.

“It’s really special,” said Duxbury senior kicker Nathan Elliott. “We had a really good golf team as well (and) I had to sacrifice making a run to states with them (in order to play football this year). I’m grateful to do it here.”

Elliott kicked important fourth-quarter field goals on back-to-back drives as Duxbury beat Marshfield, 26-7, in the 37th annual Thanksgiving Day game. The first field goal was a 25-yarder, the second a 29-yarder that gave the Dragons (11-0) a three-score lead over the Rams (7-4).

Duxbury's Alexander Barlow looks for a big gain during third quarter action of their game against Marshfield on Thanksgiving Day at Marshfield High School on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

How Elliott became a kicker on one of the best football teams on the South Shore is far from typical.

“Our kicker was a senior last year, so we needed a new kicker. I have a soccer background my whole life. So I put the work in this summer, fall, and gave them a kicker,” said Elliott.

“Elliott did three years on the golf team and never played football,” said Duxbury quarterback Matt Festa, who fought through an illness to play in this game. “I actually saw him kicking this summer and I told him he had to quit.”

