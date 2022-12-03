Duxbury football beats Grafton to win first Super Bowl since 2016

FOXBORO — Due to the quick turnaround from an NFL prime-time game on Thursday to an MIAA prime-time game on Friday, old friend Pat Patriot was still down in a three-point stance at the 50-yard line at Gillette Stadium.

On a field decorated for a throwback game, the Duxbury High football team threw it back as well — to the time when the Green Dragons were unbeatable on the big stage.

Duxbury went 5-0 in MIAA Super Bowls from 2005-16 but the magic had faded a bit recently with losses here in 2019 (to Springfield Central) and 2021 (to Scituate). The latter defeat was especially agonizing as the Dragons had a seven-point lead with 2:03 left in last year’s final, only to see the Sailors march for a touchdown and then run in the winning 2-point conversion with 27 seconds left.

