Duvall leads Pace to Class 3A state berth

Duvall leads Pace to Class 3A state berth

One year after just missing the state tournament, the Pace boys golf team shot low enough to make the cut this time around.

Behind a terrific performance from junior Braden Duvall, the Patriots qualified for state after placing third in the Region 1-3A meet on Monday from the Golf Club at Cypress Head in Port Orange.

Pace totaled a team score of 304, four strokes behind runner-up Spruce Creek. Fleming Island shot a 291 to take the title by nine strokes.

The region Champions were led by freshman Tyler Mawhinney, who earned low medalist honors with a score of 68. Duvall put up a 69 to finish in a two-way tie for second place with New Smyrna Beach senior Masen McKain.

District Golf roundup:Three area girls qualify for regionals, Catholic boys claim another title

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button