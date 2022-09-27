Dutchess County Executive’s 2022 Arts Awards recognize 11

As we say Goodbye to summer and welcome the crisp air of autumn, we have the opportunity to celebrate the arts community in Dutchess County. This year, 11 awardees will be honored by Arts Mid-Hudson and Dutchess County Executive Marcus J. Molinaro at the 36th Annual Dutchess County Executive’s Arts Awards. The award ceremony will be held Oct. 6 at Keepsake at the Academy in Poughkeepsie.

The community nominates the recipients of these Awards based on their contributions to the growth of Dutchess County’s culture over a significant period of time, the extraordinary support they show for the arts, and/or their leadership in using the arts to enhance the community.

“Creativity abounds in Dutchess County,” said Molinaro. “From painters and sculptors creating new, unique pieces to Writers and Poets penning works that speak to the soul, these creators’ love of our region brings new works to life to inspire generations to come.”

These are the award winners for 2022:

Arts Organization: Kaatsbaan Cultural Park. Kaatsbaan is an incubator of creativity and presenter of world-class artists expressing themselves through dance, theater, music, film and poetry, as well as culinary and visual arts.

Arts in Education: Hudson Valley Performing Arts Laboratory: A Poughkeepsie-based organization that Fosters Collaboration and learning by providing a home base for Performing artists of all levels to create and learn together.

Individual Artist Awardee: Gwen Laster. Laster is a musician and composer who focuses on inspiring listeners and unifying communities.

Art in Public Places Awardee: Joseph Bertolozzi’s Bridge Music. Bridge Music was launched in 2009, however many Residents may be unaware of this unique performance. Bertolozzi “played” the Franklin D. Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge as a percussion instrument, recorded the sounds and composed music from it. Visitors can access a listening station from the walkway on the bridge’s northern side or visitors to Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie and Johnson-Iorio Park in Highland can tune into 95.3 FM and listen to “Bridge Music” over the airwaves.

Artivist Awardee: Bryan “Kicks Kapri” Ashong. This year’s winner inspires with his positivity and understanding of art’s ability to connect people of various backgrounds.

Business Awardee: Full Deck Design: Full Deck Design has played a pivotal role in the arts community through the creation of brands for arts organizations.

Special Citation Awardee: Louis Watson Sr. Watson is a vocalist who has worked in the arts for over 70 years and is the last surviving member of The Goldenaires quartet.

Volunteer Awardee: Lisa Ameijide: She uses art projects to help encourage creativity and connection throughout the community

Patrons Awardee: Rosemary and Robert Denny Evaul. The Evauls have worked as a team to support live theater in the Hudson Valley and beyond.

Think DIFFERENTLY in the Arts Awardee: New Horizons Resources. New Horizons enables people of all abilities to express themselves through art.

Youth with Exceptional Promise in the Arts Awardee: Jordan “Jae” Jones. (posthumously). Jones was a passionate creative with a love for video editing.

These individuals and organizations uplift the arts in our region. This year’s event will kick off with festive food, libations – including the AMHarita courtesy of Beam Suntory – Celebrity balloon poppers, Ryan Dutcher from Q92, Michelle Barone-Lapore from Michelle Barone Media, and MC (Grace) Angela Henry. All proceeds from this event go to support the arts in Dutchess County. For more information, visit artsmidhudson.org/dcartsawards.

If you go:

What: 36th Annual Dutchess County Executive’s Arts Awards

Where: Keepsake at The Academy, 33 Academy St., Poughkeepsie

When: October 6 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m

Information: 845-454-3222; artsmidhudson.org/dcartsawards

Melissa Dvozenja-Thomas is the director of development and marketing for Arts Mid-Hudson. Art From Here appears every other week Sunday. Contact her at 845-454-3222 or [email protected]