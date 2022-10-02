Dutch women Rally for soccer draw

Next Game: at Wartburg 10/5/2022 | 5 p.m October 05 (Wed) / 5 pm at Wartburg History

DUBUQUE — A late equalizer by forward Grace Coates (sophomore, forward, Marion) gave the Central College Women’s soccer team a 1-1 road draw in its American Rivers Conference opener at the University of Dubuque Saturday.

Central (6-2-2) yielded a goal in the 79th minute to fall behind 1-0 before Coates found the back of the net for the third time this season in the 83rd minute.

“Dubuque scored off a set piece,” Coach Mike Kobylinski said. “We countered four minutes later. Esther Hughes (freshman, forward, Kalona, ​​Hillcrest Academy) played a great ball and Grace did what she does best.”

The draw gives Central a point in the American Rivers Conference standings.

“A point on the road at Dubuque is not easy to come by,” Kobylinski said. “They’ve been a tough team to beat this year so I’m happy with the result, especially coming from behind.”

The Spartans goal ended Central’s shutout streak but Kobylinski is still excited about his team’s defensive effort, especially from Defenders Sydney Thu (sophomore, West Des Moines, Valley HS), Alyssa Knuth (senior, Benton Harbor, Mich., St. Joseph HS), Bridget Lynch (senior, Northglenn, Colo., Jefferson Academy) and defensive midfielder Bailey Huzienga (freshman, Colona, ​​Ill., Geneseo HS). Goalkeeper Sheila Horstmann (senior, West Des Moines, Valley HS) made four saves.

“Those of us were phenomenal,” Kobylinski said. “Sheila made some really nice saves and keeps putting together games for us and I couldn’t be happier for her.”

The Dutch ran their unbeaten streak to six.

“This team fights and battles until the final whistle, which as a coaching staff is very pleasing to see,” Kobylinski said. “They just continue to put their best foot forward as a team and group of committed players.”

Central travels to No. 7 Wartburg College for a 5 pm match Wednesday.

“It’s going to be a tough match,” Kobylinski said. “We’re going to give them 90 minutes of whatever we can and see what happens.”