Dutch volleyball team sweeps a pair of Missouri foes

WEBSTER GROVES, MISSOURI — The Central College volleyball team needed just six sets to take quick victories against both Westminster College (Mo.) and Webster University (Mo.) Saturday afternoon.

The Dutch (8-11) swept the Gorloks 25-13, 25-16, 25-20 and the Blue Jays 25-19, 25-20, 25-24.

“I’m really pleased with today’s results,” Coach Jeanne Czipri said.

Setter Amanda Smith (senior, Tipton) had 59 assists combined between the two matches, helping the Dutch notch 84 kills on the day. Four different Central hitters had double-digit kills including 22 from Gracie Daniels (junior, outside hitter, Broken Arrow, Okla.). Daniels had 16 against Webster.

“Amanda did a fantastic job of utilizing all of our hitters and putting them in positions to score,” Czipri said.

Yvette Flores (sophomore, libero, Westminster, Colo.) had a team-high 17 digs against Webster and Ashley Harn (freshman, Waverly, Waverly-Shell Rock HS) led the team with 12 against Westminster. Flores also had 11 against Westminster and Gwen Kahlke had 15 against Webster.

“None of the offense can happen without a quality first touch,” Czipri said. “We worked a lot this week on cleaning up our first contact. We still have room to grow there but we can see how it significantly affects the game.

Elyse Johnson (junior, middle hitter, Kirksville, Mo.) had five service aces against Westminster. Emma Wagler (sophomore, middle hitter, Des Moines, Roosevelt HS) and Gracie Pierson (sophomore, outside hitter, Lake City, Minn.) each had three blocks against Webster.

Central is at Cornell College Monday for a 7:30 pm match.