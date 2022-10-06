Dutch tie Knights in foggy, wet men’s soccer match

Next Game: Coe 10/8/2022 | 11:30 a.m October 08 (Sat) / 11:30 am Coe History

WAVERLY — The Central College men’s soccer team earned its first point of the American Rivers Conference season with a 0-0 draw at Wartburg College Wednesday night.

In the 28th meeting between the Dutch (1-7-2, 0-1-1 American Rivers Conference) and the Knights (5-1-5, 1-0-2 conference), it’s the first match to end in a 0 -0 road. It’s Central’s third positive result in Waverly since 2007. Injuries forced Central to start six freshmen.

“Points are really hard to come by in this league,” Coach Garry Laidlaw said. “It’s a good result for us. I couldn’t be prouder of the maturity our team showed.”

After raining off and on all day, a heavy fog settled over the field and caused significant visibility issues.

“It was an awesome atmosphere,” Laidlaw said. “The surface was slick from the rain today and it kept the pace fast and even frantic at times. The referee came up to both coaches at Halftime to ask if we wanted to continue with the fog. It affected both teams the same and we just decided to play through it.

Goalkeeper John Foster (junior, Lee’s Summit, Mo., North HS) Secured his second shutout of the season, making seven saves and facing 16 shots.

“John was on it today,” “His hands were so good tonight, especially considering the circumstances. I can’t say enough about our team defensively, especially our back line.

Michael Handel (senior, defender, Libertyville, Carmel Catholic HS) was specifically cited for his efforts.

“Michael had a really difficult assignment against their left winger and I thought he did tremendously,” Laidlaw said.

Central was outshot 16-8, putting just three shots on frame. Nathan Casas (fifth year, Cottage Grove, Minn., East Ridge HS) had two on frame and Alejo Marcon (freshman, midfielder, Knoxville, Pella Christian HS) had one.

“We’re still looking for solutions offensively,” Laidlaw said. “I do think we had a good couple of good looks. Alejo and Derek Beiner (freshman, forward, Newton) gave us a spark going forward.”

Central will return home against Coe College Saturday morning at 11:30 am

“There are no easy games in this league,” Laidlaw said. “We showed Tonight what we can really be. When we solve the puzzle up front with our offense, I think we can have a say in the conference race.”