Dutch take two volleyball losses

PELLA— The Central College volleyball team was on the wrong side of a pair of matches at a triangular Hosted by the Illinois Institute of Technology Saturday, getting swept by Lake Forest College (Ill.) 25-23, 26-24, 25-20 and falling 25-20, 25-18, 21-25, 25-20 against the hosts.

The Dutch (3-6) played all seven sets close Saturday, losing by more than five points only once.

“We improved as the weekend went on and started to find some more groove and rhythm,” Coach Jeanne Czipri said. “We can’t win with our unforced errors so high. We have to play cleaner volleyball to win.”

In the opener against Lake Forest, Gracie Daniels (junior, outside hitter, Broken Arrow, Okla.) had a team-high eight kills. Gracie Pierson (sophomore, outside hitter, Lake City, Minn.) added seven more. Adisyn Illg (senior, setter, Johnsburg, Ill.) and Avery Rexroat (freshman, setter, Macomb, Ill.) had 10 and nine assists, respectively. Becca Vala (sophomore, libero, Omaha, Neb., Elkhorn HS) had 10 digs and Illg had seven. Elyse Johnson (junior, middle hitter, Kirksville, Mo.) had three service aces.

Against the Scarlet Hawks, Pierson had nine kills and Daniels had eight. Illg had 16 assists and Amanda Smith (senior, setter, Tipton) had 12. Pierson added a trio of service aces. Yvette Flores (sophomore, libero, Windsor, Colo., Windsor) and Gwen Kahlke (sophomore, defensive specialist, Blandinsville, Ill., West Prairie HS) each had 11 digs. Emma Wagler (sophomore, middle hitter, Des Moines, Roosevelt HS) was in on four blocks.

The Dutch jump into American Rivers Conference action Wednesday night at Buena Vista University starting at 6 pm