Dutch exchange student sets Sheridan Kills record

SHERIDAN — Senne IJzer loves learning different languages.

A foreign exchange student from Alkmaar, a city of about 110,000 located 40 minutes north of Amsterdam, the Sheridan senior can speak Dutch, German and English, and her interests extend to non-verbal forms of communication, as well. She researched Dutch sign language for a class presentation last year, and jumped at the opportunity to take an American Sign Language class online while in the United States, a decision motivated by both her passion for languages ​​and Dwight Casler, her host father, who is deaf.

“I thought it was interesting and I wanted to learn (sign language), but I never did,” said IJzer, who also stars for the Sheridan volleyball team, which plays Cascade in sectionals Saturday. “I’m still young, so I’m (trying it out) and trying to learn it now.”

Learning ASL has been challenging. IJzer has to translate Lessons from English to Dutch before attempting to sign them out, and with early Lessons focused Mostly on categories like school stuff and weekdays, there aren’t many opportunities for her to practice at home or during her daily life.

