Dutch drop conference volleyball opener

Next Match: at Nebraska Wesleyan 9/27/2022 | 6 p.m Sept. 27 (Tue) / 6 pm at Nebraska Wesleyan History

STORM LAKE — In its American Rivers Conference opener Wednesday, the Central College volleyball team fell in four sets against Buena Vista University, 17-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-13.

The Dutch (3-7, 0-1 conference) played even with the Beavers (6-7, 1-1 conference) statistically, getting slightly edged 42-40 Kills and 9-6 on service aces but committing 13 more errors than Buena Vista.

“We are disappointed with the result tonight,” Coach Jeanne Czipri said. “I think we made progress with some things that we need to, but we aren’t adapting quickly enough and our IQ needs to develop quicker.”

Central had a pair of outside hitters with double-digit kills. Gracie Pierson (sophomore, Lake City, Minn.) had 15 and Gracie Daniels (junior, Broken Arrow, Okla.) had 12.

“I was happy to see our outsiders have a strong night to keep us in it,” Czipri said.

Amanda Smith (senior, setter, Tipton) had 23 assists. Yvette Flores (sophomore, Windsor, Colo.) and Elyse Johnson (junior, Kirksville, Mo.) each had two service aces. Flores served as the libero and had 20 digs. Rachel Pella (senior, Kansas City, Mo., Park Hill HS) contributed three blocks.

Central has the weekend off before returning to the road next Tuesday for a match at Nebraska Wesleyan University at 6 pm