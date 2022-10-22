Dutch draw with Norse women on soccer pitch

Next Game: Nebraska Wesleyan 10/25/2022 | 2:30 p.m October 25 (Tue) / 2:30 pm Nebraska Wesleyan History

DUBUQUE — After giving Luther College an early 1-0 lead with an own goal, the Central College Women’s soccer team rallied for a 1-1 draw Saturday afternoon.

The Norse (6-7-4, 2-3-2 American Rivers Conference) held a 1-0 lead after a Central (8-5-3, 2-3-2 conference) player Accidentally hit the ball in during a Norse corner kick.

Forward Grace Coates (sophomore, Marion) leveled the match 10 minutes later after streaking down the left flank and taking an assist from the midfielder Paige Cahill (junior, Castle Rock, Colo., Castle View HS). It was the ninth goal of the season for Coates and the ninth assist for Cahill.

“We practiced that all week,” Coach Mike Kobylinski said. “Grace tucked that beautifully and Paige played a great ball through.”

It was the only shot on goal for the Dutch, but it was enough for a point in the conference standings.

“I don’t think we did enough to win today,” Kobylinski said. “A draw was a fair result. Our resiliency after going down a goal early was a big positive.”

While not a shutout, the Dutch defense was still solid according to Kobylinski.

“It was a valiant effort by all of them today,” they said. “ Nicole Sinclair (freshman, Arvada, Colo., Jefferson Academy) did tremendously well marking their all-region forward.”

It was also Senior Day for the Dutch as they recognized their four Seniors: Rachel Daniels (midfielder, Geneseo, Ill.), Sheila Horstmann (goalkeeper, West Des Moines, Valley HS), Alyssa Knuth (defender, Benton Harbor, Mich., St. Joseph HS) and Bridget Lynch (midfielder, Northglenn, Colo., Jefferson Academy).

“These Seniors are a special group who have given their all for the program,” Kobylinski said. “They are leaving their mark and there’s still more to play for on Tuesday.”

Central closes out their regular season Tuesday at home against Nebraska Wesleyan University at 2:30 pm With a win, the Dutch would qualify for the league’s postseason tournament. Another draw may also be enough to qualify.