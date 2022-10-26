Dutch conclude men’s soccer season in defeat

Next Game: vs. First round 10/29/2022 | TBD October 29 (Sat) / TBD vs. First round History

PELLA — The 2022 season ended for the Central College men’s soccer Tuesday afternoon with a 4-1 loss against Nebraska Wesleyan University.

Despite having a 17-15 advantage on shots taken, the Dutch (3-11-2, 2-5-1 American Rivers Conference) were outscored by the Prairie Wolves (6-7-3, 4-2-2 conference).

“For large portions of the match, we were the better team today,” Coach Garry Laidlaw said. “Conceding four goals is not something we’ve done much this season and I attribute some of that to giving a lot of guys opportunities today.”

Coleman Manuel (sophomore, forward, Erie, Colo.) scored for the second match in a row, using an assist from Alejo Marcon (freshman, midfielder, Knoxville, Pella Christian HS). They scored in the 42nd minute to bring the Dutch within a 2-1 margin.

An injury-filled campaign has removed all sense of continuity in terms of a starting lineup. The Dutch used their 12th different version in 16 matches as Brandon Banyas (senior, defender, Altoona, Southeast Polk HS) became the 20th different player to start a match.

“There’s been a lot of upheaval,” Laidlaw said. “When you tack on having the sixth-rated strength of schedule in a 42-team region, that’s made it difficult for us.”

Banyas was one of four Dutch Seniors to play their final games for Central along with Michael Handel (defender, Libertyville, Ill., Carmel Catholic HS), Micah Poole (goalkeeper, Bettendorf) and Matthew West (forward, Pleasant Hill, Southeast Polk HS). A fifth senior, Noah Leonard (defender, Spring Hill, Kan.), was unavailable with an injury.

“That group has run the gamut,” Laidlaw said. “They got to enjoy a conference Championship as freshmen and then a lost a fall season due to COVID. They are leaders in the Classroom and are no doubt going to do great things beyond Central.”

A pair of fifth-year seniors, Nathan Casas (forward, Cottage Grove, Minn., East Ridge HS) and Jake Dzarnowski (midfielder, Wheaton, Ill., North HS) also closed out their careers. Dzarnowski was also out with an injury.

“Those two have given a lot to the program as well,” Laidlaw said. “We’re Grateful for everything they’ve done.”

The silver lining for all of the injuries is the minutes and opportunities for Central’s underclassmen. Central Returns 15 field players who logged at least 200 minutes.

“We have a lot to look forward to,” Laidlaw said. “I’m really excited about the quality of youth on this team. We know we need to fortify in certain areas but we think we’ve turned the corner and we’re excited for the future.”