Dustin Johnson Wins Inaugural LIV Golf Individual Championship

BANGKOK — Dustin Johnson has locked up the LIV Golf Invitational Series individual title with one event to go in the Inaugural year.

The title is worth an $18 million bonus.

Johnson, 38, among the initial big names to commit to LIV Golf, locked up the individual season-long competition at the Bangkok event, where he tied for 16th.

