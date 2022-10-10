Dustin Johnson Wins $18m As LIV Golf Individual Champion

When Dustin Johnson was unveiled as one of LIV Golf’s marquee signings before the opening tournament in June, he stood out as a high-caliber player in his Peak years. Since then, the American has lived up to his billing by securing the Inaugural LIV Golf Individual Championship to claim $18m.

Johnson finished 16th at the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok, earning the two-time Major Winner three points in the Individual Championship standings. That was enough to give him an insurmountable lead going into the final tournament of the regular season in Saudi Arabia, guaranteeing him the huge prize money.

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button