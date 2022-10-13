Dustin Johnson sarcastically comments on time with league

Dustin Johnson made a name for himself on the PGA Tour. They won 24 times, reached No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking and won two majors including the COVID 2020 Masters.

Let’s just say he isn’t missing it.

At the end of May, Johnson’s name was Featured in the field for LIV Golf’s first-ever event in London and he Resigned from the Tour. He’s gone on to finish eighth or better in all but one LIV event since, including a win in Boston. Due to his six-event record, Johnson was awarded with the season-long individual title on Monday. This achievement came with a $18 million bonus.

At this week’s LIV event in Jeddah, Johnson was asked if his four-month journey playing for the Saudi-backed circuit has met his expectations.

“We were talking about this yesterday. I was really regretting my decision to come here. It’s just been terrible,” Johnson sarcastically claimed.

Dustin Johnson finally admits that he regrets his decision to join #LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/XdQ5d3Iy6Z — LIV Golf Latest (@LIVGolfLatest) October 12, 2022

Earning a lot of money playing golf isn’t new to Johnson. He earned over $74 million on the PGA Tour throughout his career. When he joined LIV, it was for reportedly over $125 million.

At this point, $18 million might be pocket change.