Dustin Johnson Is Playing Some of the Best Golf of His Career, but No One Cares Because of LIV Golf

Dustin Johnson has always been a streaky player throughout his professional golf career. He could miss three straight cuts on the PGA Tour and rebound with three straight dominant victories. He wasn’t always on his A game, but when he was, there was no one in the world who could beat him.

Johnson is actually on one of his iconic hot streaks right now, as he hasn’t finished Worse than T3 in four straight LIV Golf events. The 38-year-old might be playing the best golf of his life, but hardly anyone knows about it, and even fewer care.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button