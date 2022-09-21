Dustin Johnson Is Playing Some of the Best Golf of His Career, but No One Cares Because of LIV Golf

Dustin Johnson has always been a streaky player throughout his professional golf career. He could miss three straight cuts on the PGA Tour and rebound with three straight dominant victories. He wasn’t always on his A game, but when he was, there was no one in the world who could beat him.

Johnson is actually on one of his iconic hot streaks right now, as he hasn’t finished Worse than T3 in four straight LIV Golf events. The 38-year-old might be playing the best golf of his life, but hardly anyone knows about it, and even fewer care.

Dustin Johnson is on a scorching hot streak of golf

Dustin Johnson celebrates with the Trophy after winning the LIV Golf Invitational Series Boston at The International Golf Course | Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Johnson has been absolutely on fire over the last few months. Back in June, DJ kicked off his LIV Golf debut in London with a T8 finish, but that’s the Worse finish he’s recorded on the Rival tour.

A few weeks later, Johnson shot 9 under par over three rounds and finished T3 in Portland. He followed that up with a T2 finish in Bedminster, and he won the fourth LIV Golf event in Boston thanks to a walk-off eagle in the three-man playoff. Last weekend, they finished T2 again in Chicago.

That’s four straight top-three finishes for the two-time major winner. Johnson is 43 under par over his last 12 rounds with LIV Golf, and he’s shot over par just once over that span.

DJ might be the best golfer in the world right now, but it doesn’t matter one bit.

Dustin Johnson’s hot streak doesn’t move the needle one bit

Dustin Johnson – the hottest player in the world alongside Rory. Watch the trolls. #LIVGolf — Luke Elvy (@Luke_Elvy) September 16, 2022

For many of you reading, this is likely the first time you’re hearing about Johnson’s recent hot streak. That’s because fans have to go out of their way to follow LIV Golf events. The Rival tour doesn’t even have a television deal (yet), so you have to watch tournaments live on YouTube or its official website if you want to catch any of the action.

Johnson would likely be the star of Team USA during this weekend’s Presidents Cup, but he isn’t on the roster because LIV Golf members have been banned from playing in the event. Most golf fans won’t see Johnson tee it up until the 2023 Masters in seven months.

But even those who have followed Johnson’s recent surge aren’t impressed. He’s stacking up these strong finishes in 54-hole events with no cuts. Not only that, but LIV Golf tournaments are only 48 players deep, and the fields aren’t nearly as strong as those at PGA Tour events.

So, sure, Johnson is playing some seriously impressive golf right now. But it hardly matters because of his decision to join LIV Golf, and no one will care how well he plays as long as he’s with the Rival tour.

