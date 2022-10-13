Dustin Johnson has a witty quip about time with LIV Golf as he closes in on a major payday

Dustin Johnson made clear he believed he made the right decision to jump from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf after pocketing millions in his first season with the Saudi-backed tour.

It took Johnson only six events to take home $30 million in LIV Golf’s first season, which still has two more events remaining. He’s earned $12,758,600 with one individual title. Johnson has secured a points title win with a 42-point lead over Branden Grace. The points title comes with an $18 million bonus.

Johnson was asked Wednesday about the last nearly five months of his time with LIV Golf now that his pockets have been lined for millions of dollars, according to Golf.com

“We talked about this yesterday. I really regret my decision to come here. It’s just so terrible. I’m sitting there last night thinking about it, it was really bothering me a lot. Yeah, just can’t get over it, Johnson said sarcastically.

LIV Golf hits Jeddah this weekend before going to Miami at the end of the month.

Johnson was one of the most important players Greg Norman recruited for the Rival league. They held the No. 1 ranking longer than any player since Tiger Woods, although he said in February he was going to stick with the PGA Tour. He’s set to earn $125 million over the next four years, according to The Daily Telegraph.

“He has more than lived up to his billing,” Norman said this week.

Johnson earned nearly $75 million, not including the FedEx Cup bonuses, in his 15 years on the PGA Tour before he resigned his membership.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.