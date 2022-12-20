Dustin Johnson Among LIV Golfers Left Out Of TaylorMade Christmas Advert

TaylorMade’s annual Christmas video and card has been unveiled, and there’s a notable absence of LIV Golf players.

Team TaylorMade – the brand’s star players – includes the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Charley Hull, Tommy Fleetwood and LIV Golf players Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia and Matthew Wolff.

In this year’s advert, there was notably no DJ, Wolff or Garcia, with all three appearing in last year’s Christmas card.

TaylorMade christmas advert 2021

Dustin Johnson, Matthew Wolff and Sergio Garcia all appeared in last year’s TaylorMade Christmas advert

(Image credit: TaylorMade)

TaylorMade also does a big content shoot with its athletes, with this year’s shoot reportedly taking place towards the end of October in Florida, where an entire year’s worth of videos are shot with their big-name Athletes using the new products. Following the release of the LIV Golfer-less Christmas advert, it might also be that the content shoot was without the LIV players too.

